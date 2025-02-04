Share your story for our new video series "The Mitten Movement"

Do you know someone who is making a big impact in your community? A local hero who's working to change lives, build connections, or inspire others? We want to hear about them.

If you or someone you know is a community game changer, share their story with us! We’re looking for individuals who are making a difference in unique ways, big or small.

Whether it’s through service, innovation, or just being a positive force, we want to highlight the Michiganders who are shaping the future of our community in a new Michigan Public video series.

As we work to launch the series, we’re focusing on stories from the Detroit area. But stay tuned as we expand our reach in the future!