Share your story for our new video series "The Mitten Movement"

Michigan Public | By Paulette Parker
Published February 4, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Jérôme Rommé - stock.adobe.com
/
225547924

Do you know someone who is making a big impact in your community? A local hero who's working to change lives, build connections, or inspire others? We want to hear about them.

If you or someone you know is a community game changer, share their story with us! We’re looking for individuals who are making a difference in unique ways, big or small.

Whether it’s through service, innovation, or just being a positive force, we want to highlight the Michiganders who are shaping the future of our community in a new Michigan Public video series.

As we work to launch the series, we’re focusing on stories from the Detroit area. But stay tuned as we expand our reach in the future!

👉🏽Submit your story today at: parkerpr@umich.edu with the subject line: "The Mitten Movement"
Community The Mitten Movement
Paulette Parker
Paulette is a digital media reporter and producer for Michigan Public. She started as a newsroom intern at the station in 2014 and has taken on various roles in that time, including filling in as an on-air host.
See stories by Paulette Parker