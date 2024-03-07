© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Weekend funeral service for deceased Flint city councilman canceled by ongoing family legal fight

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published March 7, 2024 at 5:23 PM EST
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
A makeshift memorial has been erected next to the former seat of Flint city councilman Eric Mays.

A family legal dispute continues to delay the funeral for controversial Flint city councilman Eric Mays.

Mays spent a decade on the Flint city council. He was best known for his combative style and occasional arrests. Mays died nearly two weeks ago of natural causes.

But plans for a funeral this weekend were scuttled in a circuit court judge’s courtroom Thursday.

There’s a dispute between family members over who should be making the councilman’s funeral plans.

Attorneys for 38-year-old Eric Hakeem Mays, the councilman’s only child, contend he was excluded from making funeral plans by the elder Mays siblings.

Thursday’s court hearing didn’t even address the main issue.

Attorneys for Eric Hakeem Mays and an attorney representing the funeral home where the councilman’s body has been since last month and the older Mays’ siblings clashed over various motions and paperwork.

Attorney Loyst Fletcher, who represented the funeral home and one of Eric Mays’ siblings at the hearing, complained the other side failed to get its paperwork to him in time for the hearing.

“They had more time than I to prepare and get things in order.  And they didn’t do it,” said Fletcher. 

Circuit Court Judge Brian Pickell questioned the need for delaying the hearing, but eventually agreed. The family is headed back to court Monday.

Attorney Joe Cannizzo represents Eric Hakeem Mays. In a written statement released after the hearing, Cannizzo expressed hope that “we will be able to resolve this dispute in favor of our client and begin preparations to lay the late Councilman to rest.”

Meanwhile, the councilman’s body remains at a Flint funeral home, waiting for the court to decide what’s to be done.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System eric maysfuneral
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Related Content