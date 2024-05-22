Bills to criminalize sexually explicit AI images pass out of committee

Bills to criminalize sexually explicit AI images or videos depicting real people cleared the state house Criminal Justice committee Tuesday.

Democratic Representative Penelope Tsernoglou is the bill sponsor. “There's already thousands of images out there that have been created, and with AI growing at the exponential rate that it is, I think it's important for us to get out there in front of the technology and make sure that we put these safeguards in place.”

"Whoever is affected by these explicit images would have a civil cause of action. And there would also be criminal penalties that could be used," Tsernoglou said.

The bills were prompted by so-called political deep fakes — misleading AI-generated content. There would be civil and misdemeanor penalties, and potentially felony as well. If there are more aggravating factors involved, then it could rise to the level of a felony.

It passed, with unanimous bipartisan support from the committee. And so far, there has been no opposition.