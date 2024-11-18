© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Parents of Oxford shooting victims renew demand for state investigation

Michigan Public | By Alex McLenon | WDET
Published November 18, 2024 at 9:54 PM EST
Students, parents and community members marched in Oxford on Saturday, many in orange Oxford strong T-shirts or blue ones that said March For Our Lives. Organizers say nearly six hundred people showed up to the demonstration on June 11, 2022.
April Van Buren
/
Michigan Radio
Parents of the Oxford High School shooting victims called on Michigan’s Attorney General again Monday to investigate the attack that happened almost three years ago.

The families are frustrated that a state review of procedures around the Oxford shooting has not taken place, accusing Attorney General Dana Nessel of retracting an offer to investigate over lack of a probable cause.

Steve St. Juliana, the father of Hana St. Juliana, who was one of four students killed in the 2021 shooting, said an investigation would be about more than pressing criminal charges.

"While that is a part of the story, the bigger piece and what we're talking about today is to drive the change to change the future," St. Juliana said at Monday's news conference.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel responded hours later, saying she’s never withdrawn an offer of investigating the attack, but her office can't proceed without cooperation from local officials, which has not been granted.

"These offers were made to the school board and to the criminal investigation and prosecutions being handled by the Oakland County sheriff’s office and prosecutor. Our involvement on both fronts was soundly rejected," Nessel said.
