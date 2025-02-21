Advocacy group: Corrections Dept. should stop using body cams during strip searches in women's prison

Michigan corrections officers are now using body cams to videotape in state prisons, including during strip searches in the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti.

The American Friends Service Committee is demanding the cameras be turned off during strip searches.

Skyler Gillette is a program manager and organizer for the advocacy group. Gillette said the MDOC told the group that the recordings were not saved except in certain circumstances, but inmates who have complained said they still feel violated by being recorded unclothed.

Gillette said it's estimated 90% of the inmates at the women's prison have experienced domestic violence or sexual abuse and assault, and a number of women whose jobs at the prison subject them to daily strip searches have quit.

"It is illegal and it's also unnecessary," said Gillette. "The MDOC has body scanners that can pick up on any illegal contraband if it did exist. And the additional re-traumatization of being recorded against their consent is particularly egregious and harmful."

A Corrections spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.