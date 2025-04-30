Kent County judge denies former GRPD officer's request for mistrial

Today defense attorneys asked a judge to declare a mistrial in the murder trial of former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. The judge denied that request.

Schurr shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head after a struggle during a traffic stop in 20-22.

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday morning, on the third day of the trial, after calling 11 witnesses.

Schurr’s defense attorneys immediately asked for a mistrial, saying two of the witnesses testified on accepted police practices that are irrelevant to Michigan law. They also asked the judge to issue her own verdict, saying no reasonable juror could find Schurr guilty.

17th Circuit Court judge Christina Mims denied both motions, and the trial is continuing.

Schurr’s attorneys argue Schurr was justified in the killing because Schurr feared for his life in the seconds before he shot Lyoya.

A taser expert testified Tuesday that Schurr's taser could have been used against him in a struggle with Patrick Lyoya, lending credibility to the self-defense argument put forward by attorneys for Christopher Schurr. But another expert, who trains police on use of force, said Schurr still wasn’t justified in shooting Lyoya.

This is a developing story and may be updated.