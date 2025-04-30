© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Kent County judge denies former GRPD officer's request for mistrial

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published April 30, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT
A stone facade on a building with angles and windows. On the front of the facade is the seal of Kent County and the words "Kent County Courthouse."
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Public
Today defense attorneys asked a judge to declare a mistrial in the murder trial of former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr. The judge denied that request.

Schurr shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head after a struggle during a traffic stop in 20-22.

Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday morning, on the third day of the trial, after calling 11 witnesses.

Schurr’s defense attorneys immediately asked for a mistrial, saying two of the witnesses testified on accepted police practices that are irrelevant to Michigan law. They also asked the judge to issue her own verdict, saying no reasonable juror could find Schurr guilty.

17th Circuit Court judge Christina Mims denied both motions, and the trial is continuing.

Schurr’s attorneys argue Schurr was justified in the killing because Schurr feared for his life in the seconds before he shot Lyoya.

A taser expert testified Tuesday that Schurr's taser could have been used against him in a struggle with Patrick Lyoya, lending credibility to the self-defense argument put forward by attorneys for Christopher Schurr. But another expert, who trains police on use of force, said Schurr still wasn’t justified in shooting Lyoya.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Criminal Justice & Legal System Grand Rapids Police DepartmentChristopher Schurr trialtaserPatrick Lyoya
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
