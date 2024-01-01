An endowment is a permanent fund in which your gift is invested in perpetuity, while quarterly distributions provide a steady, reliable source of financial support to the station.

Endowment protects the future of Michigan Public. Investment in securities creates a sustainable funding source, helping to ensure Michigan communities always have access to reliable news and information.

Growing our endowment produces permanent resources for innovative programs, continuing education in journalism, and advances in media technology. It provides flexible funding to create new regional bureaus as well as offers competitive salaries that attract and retain the best journalists. The fund also allows us to make future improvements to facilities and other infrastructure.