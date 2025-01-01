© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Legacy Gifts

Make a lasting impact.

Donors who wish to leave a lasting impact on their community and support the future of Michigan Public can do so by including a gift in their will or estate plan. By designating a portion of their assets to Michigan Public, whether through a specific amount, a percentage of their estate, or a particular asset like real estate or stocks, donors ensure that their support continues for generations to come. These gifts can help sustain the programming and mission of Michigan Public while also offering potential tax benefits to the donor's estate. Our team is available to assist in navigating the process and can provide resources to help make the gift as meaningful and impactful as possible. Your legacy can be a powerful part of shaping the future of Michigan Public. For more information, contact philanthropy@umich.edu.

Learn about legacy gift opportunities at Michigan Public below.

More Ways to Give

If you include Michigan Public in your plans, please use our legal name, address and tax ID

Legal Name: Regents of the University of Michigan - Designation Michigan Public

Address: 3003 South State Street Ann Arbor, Michigan 48109

Federal Tax ID: 38-6006309