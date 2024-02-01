State of Michigan gives business and industry projects $87.5 million for development

The State of Michigan is handing out $87.5 million to 18 economic development projects across the state. Seventy projects applied for grants.

Of that, $55 million went to three sites:

$18,975,000 to Lansing RACER Trust Plant 6 Site, City of Lansing

$17,500,000 to Covenant Business Park, The Right Place

$18,600,000 Detroit Aerotropolis site in Van Buren Township

Other grants ranged from $6.5 million to $15,000.

You can find the full list here.

The grant money came from the Strategic Site Readiness Program coordinated by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC).

MEDC did not respond to a request for an interview.

A news release notes that 10 of the 18 projects are on brownfield sites. That usually means land that has been contaminated by a previous business. Now taxpayer money will be used to clean it up to make it ready for another business.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the grants will help prepare Michigan to compete for more manufacturing plants and the jobs they’ll provide.