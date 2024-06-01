© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Report finds immigrants add to Michigan's population and GDP

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published June 1, 2024 at 12:45 PM EDT
A new report finds immigrants are having a major impact on Michigan’s economy.

The American Immigration Council looked at the economic impact of documented and undocumented immigrants.

The report found immigrants contributed $67.8 billion or 9.9% of Michigan’s gross domestic product in 2022.

Asma Easa is a Senior Policy Manager with the council. She said Michigan has enacted policies to attract immigrants.

“I do think there are a lot of states in the Midwest that are doing a lot of great work,” said Easa. “Michigan is one of the great role models.”

The report also found immigrants accounted for 57.7% of Michigan’s population growth from 2012 to 2022.

The report was released during the recent Detroit Regional Chamber 2024 Mackinac Policy Conference.
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
