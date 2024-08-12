Whitmer: New Hillsdale County plant adds to Michigan's clean energy manufacturing

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Monday that a new manufacturing facility in Hillsdale County will help Michigan meet statewide climate goals.

LuxWall produces super energy-efficient windows. The company’s CEO said its high-volume vacuum-insulating glass can significantly reduce energy expenses for homeowners and businesses.

Whitmer said LuxWall adds to Michigan’s clean energy industry.

“We’re churning out electric vehicles, clean cars, batteries and solar panel parts. We’re building one of the largest clean energy workforces in the nation,” said Whitmer during a ribbon cutting ceremony in Litchfield.

Company officials said Monday’s dedication is just the beginning.

“We’re excited to be manufacturing energy efficient products that reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions in the built environment here in Michigan,” said Scott Thomsen, CEO of LuxWall.

LuxWall’s Hillsdale County plant is part of a two-phase, $165-million investment from LuxWall that the company said will create 450 jobs in the state.

LuxWall plans to open a second manufacturing facility in Detroit in the next year.