Michigan's minimum wage scheduled to rise quickly in 2025

State officials Tuesday outlined the next series of hikes in Michigan’s minimum wage. That's unless the state Legislature makes some changes.

The calendar of wage increases was set in motion by a state Supreme Court decision that ended a legal battle over a 2018 law.

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity said the state’s minimum wage will rise 23 cents on January 1 to $10.56 an hour.

But that would only be in place through February 20. After that, Michigan’s hourly minimum wage will leap nearly two dollars to $12.48.

Increases in future years will bring the wage to nearly $15 an hour by 2028.

LEO’s wage schedule included an outline of increasing wages for tipped workers, rising from $3.93 today to $11.98 in 2028.

Beginning in 2028, Michigan’s state treasurer will calculate an adjusted minimum wage rate, tied to the rate of inflation.

The second larger minimum wage increase in 2025 is due to a recent ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court finding previous changes made by the Legislature were unconstitutional.

State lawmakers are discussing possible changes to the law which could scale back the pending increases.