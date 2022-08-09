-
A bill passed in the Michigan Senate would make completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, a requirement for a high school diploma.
The Ann Arbor school board passed a resolution that called for a ceasefire in Gaza. Rima Mohammed joined the podcast to explain why a calling for a ceasefire was necessary.
U of M officials said the document has been in the works since the summer, and is not a direct response to criticism from some students and free speech advocates like the ACLU of Michigan that the university has attempted to stifle speech related to the Israel-Hamas war.
A report by the Citizens Research Council of Michigan finds the state's likely to lose 100,000 school-age youths in the next few decades.
An MSU attorney said in a decision Wednesday that Tucker failed to provide information that proved error or bias.
Education department investigates alleged "hostile" environment for Arab students at Ann Arbor schoolThe Michigan chapter of the Council for American Islamic Relations filed a federal complaint against Ann Arbor Public Schools, alleging a counselor told a Muslim, Palestinian-American 8th grader, "I don't negotiate with terrorists."
The National Youth Tobacco survey finds high schoolers' use of tobacco and vapes dropped, but middle schoolers' use went up. An expert retired from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives gives insights.
The University of Michigan is launching a new institute to combat antisemitism.
Michigan State University's Board of Trustees has unanimously approved the next president. Kevin Guskiewicz was voted in Friday morning.
Michigan's school of choice law, an all-city poetry showcase in Detroit, new rules for how schools evaluate teachers passed this year, and the revival of Dutch Girl Donuts.
Michigan’s 15 public universities have joined a nationwide initiative to make student financial aid offers more transparent and standardized.
With head coach back on the sidelines, No. 2 UM route Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten championship game and are likely to take the top seed in the College Football Playoff.