Report: Michigan's high school graduation rate improved in 2023

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published February 24, 2024 at 6:00 PM EST
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public

Michigan’s statewide high school graduation rate improved in 2023.

According to the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information, the four-year high school graduation rate rose to nearly 82% last year.

That’s the second highest graduation rate in the state’s history.

The Center also reports that the four-year dropout rate fell slightly last year.

“While our progress has been significant over the last two years, we have more work to do to address graduation rate gaps,” said state Superintendent Michael Rice. “Local school districts and the department will continue focusing efforts to support students and staff in this regard.”

 

Below is the statewide five-year trend for four-year graduation and dropout rates:

 
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
4-Year Graduation Rate
80.64%
81.41%
82.07%
80.47%
81.01%
81.77%
4-Year Dropout Rate
8.73%
8.36%
7.77%
7.65%
8.19%
8.13%

 
Education high schoolgraduation ratemichigan schools
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
