Report: Michigan's high school graduation rate improved in 2023

Michigan’s statewide high school graduation rate improved in 2023.

According to the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information, the four-year high school graduation rate rose to nearly 82% last year.

That’s the second highest graduation rate in the state’s history.

The Center also reports that the four-year dropout rate fell slightly last year.

“While our progress has been significant over the last two years, we have more work to do to address graduation rate gaps,” said state Superintendent Michael Rice. “Local school districts and the department will continue focusing efforts to support students and staff in this regard.”

Below is the statewide five-year trend for four-year graduation and dropout rates:





2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

4-Year Graduation Rate

80.64%

81.41%

82.07%

80.47%

81.01%

81.77%

4-Year Dropout Rate

8.73%

8.36%

7.77%

7.65%

8.19%

8.13%





