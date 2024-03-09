© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
UM-Flint conference discusses challenges and potential of Artificial Intelligence and Education

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published March 9, 2024 at 2:00 PM EST
Educators from across Michigan attended a conference on AI & Education in Flint
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
Educators from across Michigan attended a conference on AI & Education in Flint

Educators from across Michigan were in Flint Thursday taking part in a conference on the future of artificial intelligence and education.

Sapna Thwaite is the Vice Provost for Academic Affairs and a Professor of Education at the University of Michigan Flint. She says AI is a subject that divides educators.

“Some people are very excited about it. They embrace it. They see it as bringing a really dynamic future to education,” said Thwaite, “However, there might be others who are a little more concerned, maybe about the ethical considerations; some concerns about cheating and whatnot.”

Nick Gaspar is the director of Distance Learning at the University of Michigan-Flint. He says the impact of AI technology on all levels of education can’t be ignored.

“I’m an AI optimist,” said Gaspar, “And I really see it as a benefit for education. And I have never seen a technology advance this quickly.”

Thwaite and Gaspar are skeptical about suggestions that education and elected leaders coming with new rules for AI until they actually understand the technology better.
