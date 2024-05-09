Ann Arbor school board leader says cuts will be "painful," but district will emerge "stronger"

Ann Arbor Public Schools will work toward eliminating its massive budget deficit now, to avoid the possibility of state oversight.

That’s the district’s stated goal in a corrective action plan submitted to the state. And it’s backed by the district’s school board president, Torchio Feaster, who spoke with Michigan Public’s Stateside this week.

Feaster said the district’s main issue is that it hired staff — including 417 teachers — and gave them raises over the past four years, while it lost over 1,100 students during the same period. “So we have lost a lot of students and hired a lot of staff,” he said. “And I think that's the core of our problem.”

A $14 million accounting error also accounts for a large chunk of the projected $25 million deficit, Feaster noted. He said the district’s goal is to correct its financial situation now, before its fund balance drops any lower and triggers a possible state intervention.

“I think the people of Ann Arbor would rather have their input be considered, and [decide] what those reductions are, rather than have the state come in and decide for us,” Feaster said.

The school board, which Feaster joined in October of last year, has also now authorized layoffs. Feaster said district leaders hope to minimize teacher cuts, but there will inevitably be some as the district goes through this “painful” process. He added that Superintendent Jazz Parks may present a plan as soon as next week’s board meeting, to let affected teachers know “as soon as practically possible.”

In its corrective action plan,the district said that in addition to staff cuts, it’s planning to sell at least one building, and possibly other real estate as well. It also plans to start participating in Schools of Choice, and develop a marketing and enrollment plan to boost student enrollment, among other measures.

Feaster said recent infighting among board members, as well as administrative turnover that included the district’s superintendent, hasn’t helped the district run smoothly or build public trust. And white he admits the current situation is daunting, he’s adamant that Ann Arbor schools will weather the storm.

“We are going to fix it. We're going to figure out the situation,” Feaster said. “We're going to make the minimal and precise reductions, and we're going to come through this stronger and better than ever.”

