Devos speaks against Biden Title IX rule changes, but doesn't endorse Trump

Betsy Devos, the former U.S. education secretary from West Michigan says the Biden-administration has put forward the “the most anti-woman regulation of all time.”

But, at an event in Grand Rapids Monday, Devos stopped short of endorsing Biden’s opponent in this year’s presidential race, Donald Trump.

Devos was speaking about changes to federal “Title IX” rules, meant to protect against discrimination in education. The Biden administration changed how allegations of sexual harrassment or sexual assault need to be investigated by schools, a move meant to protect victims. The administration also changed some language in the rules, so they would prohibit discrimination based on “gender identity.”

Devos argued the changes could open the door to allowing people who are biologically male to compete in women’s sports events.

“This is not a made-up crisis,” Devos said, while standing near two former student athletes who said they were forced to compete alongside, or against, trans athletes who were previously male.

The new Biden administration rules don’t explicitly say that trans athletes can compete in women’s sports, but Devos said the rules nonetheless threaten female athletes.

Because the rules were put in place through executive action, they could be reversed by a new president. But when asked if she would support Donald Trump against Biden in the 2024 race, Devos stopped short of endorsing Trump.

“It is endangering women today, and it will tomorrow,” Devos said of the new Title IX rules. “This is a clear and present danger today and I would expect that any future administration would look at that seriously, and I would hope that this current administration takes a serious look at what it’s doing to women today.”

Devos served as education secretary under Trump, but resigned as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.