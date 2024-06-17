© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Devos speaks against Biden Title IX rule changes, but doesn't endorse Trump

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published June 17, 2024 at 6:14 PM EDT
Betsy Devos stands at a podium on the concrete outdoors in front of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Musem in Grand Rapids. On the podium, a sign reads "Save Women's Sports." Six women stand behind Devos as she speaks.
Dustin Dwyer
/
Michigan Public
Betsy Devos speaks at an event in Grand Rapids on Monday, June 17, 2024.

Betsy Devos, the former U.S. education secretary from West Michigan says the Biden-administration has put forward the “the most anti-woman regulation of all time.”

But, at an event in Grand Rapids Monday, Devos stopped short of endorsing Biden’s opponent in this year’s presidential race, Donald Trump.

Devos was speaking about changes to federal “Title IX” rules, meant to protect against discrimination in education. The Biden administration changed how allegations of sexual harrassment or sexual assault need to be investigated by schools, a move meant to protect victims. The administration also changed some language in the rules, so they would prohibit discrimination based on “gender identity.”

Devos argued the changes could open the door to allowing people who are biologically male to compete in women’s sports events.

“This is not a made-up crisis,” Devos said, while standing near two former student athletes who said they were forced to compete alongside, or against, trans athletes who were previously male.

The new Biden administration rules don’t explicitly say that trans athletes can compete in women’s sports, but Devos said the rules nonetheless threaten female athletes.

Because the rules were put in place through executive action, they could be reversed by a new president. But when asked if she would support Donald Trump against Biden in the 2024 race, Devos stopped short of endorsing Trump.

“It is endangering women today, and it will tomorrow,” Devos said of the new Title IX rules. “This is a clear and present danger today and I would expect that any future administration would look at that seriously, and I would hope that this current administration takes a serious look at what it’s doing to women today.”

Devos served as education secretary under Trump, but resigned as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.
Dustin Dwyer
Dustin Dwyer reports enterprise and long-form stories from Michigan Public’s West Michigan bureau. He was a fellow in the class of 2018 at the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard. He’s been with Michigan Public since 2004, when he started as an intern in the newsroom.
