© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Flint listeners: Our Flint tower is without power and 91.1 is currently off air. We do not have an estimate for the power to return. We apologize for the inconvenience. Click through for other ways to listen.

State testing scores improve for most grades and most subjects compared to last year

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published August 28, 2024 at 6:30 PM EDT
In Elementary School Classroom Brilliant Black Girl Writes in Exercise Notebook, Taking Test and Writing Exam. Junior Classroom with Diverse Group of Children Working Diligently and Learning New Stuff
Gorodenkoff Productions OU/Gorodenkoff - stock.adobe.com
/
361379332
In Elementary School Classroom Brilliant Black Girl Writes in Exercise Notebook, Taking Test and Writing Exam. Junior Classroom with Diverse Group of Children Working Diligently and Learning New Stuff

The Michigan Department of Education says the latest K-12 M-STEP scores show "continued gradual improvement" in proficiency levels.

M-STEP tests are the state's assessments to gauge students' progress toward subject matter standards, designed to prepare students for the workplace or further training or education after high school.

The Michigan Department of Education said students performed better than last year in most grades and in most subjects on the state assessments, especially math in grades 3-7.

But there's still a lingering negative impact on test scores due to remote learning during the 2020 to 2021 school year, especially for students who were learning to read at that time, officials said.

And, similar to long-standing results in Michigan and other states, students from impoverished families also performed dramatically worse on M-STEP tests than middle class students.

M-STEP proficiency scores for English language arts and math for students living in poverty were less than half the rates for middle class students.

State officials said the fiscal year 2025 budget includes increased investments in at-risk funding for economically disadvantaged students, the Great Start Readiness Program for preschool students, English learners, students who receive special education services, and students in rural and isolated districts.

School districts now also have the flexibility to use funds to lower class sizes in grades K-3 to improve early literacy and numeracy in schools with high concentrations of students in poverty.
Tags
Education m-step
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content