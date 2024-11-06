Detroit voters approve Prop S, increase school millage

Detroit voters overwhelmingly approved Proposal S in the general election. The approved school millage increases the amount the city can collect from property taxes on commercial and rental properties. Revenue will go directly toward paying down Detroit Public Schools' legacy debt.

The district's millage rate for commercial and rental properties was reauthorized in 2020 and is set to last through 2031. The rate had to be rolled back to 16.6 mills (1.66 cents per dollar of taxable property value) when property values didn't keep up with inflation. With voter approval, the city can restore the rate to 18 mills — about an 8% increase.

Taxes on homeowners’ primary residences will remain the same.

School officials said the millage will allow them to pay the district's debt off more quickly. Once the debt is paid, tax revenue can again go things like teacher salaries, smaller class sizes, and transportation.