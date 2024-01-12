© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
West Michigan listeners: Due to significant weather, WVGR is off air again. It has lost power and our generator back-up failed. We hope to have an update in the morning. Click here for more ways to listen to Michigan Public.

Dearborn will attribute 100% of city building electricity to renewable sources within two years

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published January 12, 2024 at 10:55 PM EST
The electricity used to power Detroit's City Hall, pictured here, along with all other city buildings, will be attributable to renewable sources within two years.
Dwight Burdette
/
Wikipedia
The electricity used to power Detroit's City Hall, pictured here, along with all other city buildings, will be attributable to renewable sources within two years.

Dearborn says it will be able to attribute 100% of the electricity in city buildings to renewable sources by the year 2026.

The city has contracted with DTE Energy through the utility's MI Green Power Program for renewable sources of electricity for all its city buildings.

DTE Energy says the two-year project will be supported by existing and planned renewable energy developments.

Dearborn officials say they believe the commitment is the largest so far by any city in Michigan, and it will reduce the city's carbon footprint by removing thousands of metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

In a press release, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud stated, “Moving toward a green future requires shifting our energy use to sustainable sources. We seek a cleaner and healthier tomorrow in Dearborn, and we hope this step inspires other communities to do the same.”

The MI Green Power Program is available for both individual homeowners and larger organizations. Dearborn officials said nearly 1,500 residents and businesses within the city limits are also using MI Green Power to reduce their environmental impact.

DTE is among Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.
Tags
Environment & Climate Change green energyrenewable energy
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content