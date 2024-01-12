Dearborn will attribute 100% of city building electricity to renewable sources within two years

Dearborn says it will be able to attribute 100% of the electricity in city buildings to renewable sources by the year 2026.

The city has contracted with DTE Energy through the utility's MI Green Power Program for renewable sources of electricity for all its city buildings.

DTE Energy says the two-year project will be supported by existing and planned renewable energy developments.

Dearborn officials say they believe the commitment is the largest so far by any city in Michigan, and it will reduce the city's carbon footprint by removing thousands of metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

In a press release, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah H. Hammoud stated, “Moving toward a green future requires shifting our energy use to sustainable sources. We seek a cleaner and healthier tomorrow in Dearborn, and we hope this step inspires other communities to do the same.”

The MI Green Power Program is available for both individual homeowners and larger organizations. Dearborn officials said nearly 1,500 residents and businesses within the city limits are also using MI Green Power to reduce their environmental impact.

