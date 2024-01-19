U.S. defense department to install two new groundwater treatment systems for PFAS in Oscoda

The U.S. Department of Defense has agreed to install two additional groundwater treatment systems in Oscoda to address PFAS contamination.

The contamination was caused by the long-term use of firefighting foam at the now-closed Wurtsmith Air Force Base.

Tony Spaniola is co-chair of the Great Lakes PFAS Action Network. He said it took several years of pressure from Governor Gretchen Whitmer's administration, members of Michigan's congressional delegation, residents, and environmental activists before the defense department agreed to the expansion.

"We were able to finally get these interim remedies approved," he said, "and it's a really, really big deal."

Spaniola said the new systems will treat two highly contaminated areas: Clark's Marsh, and the Au Sable River.

"Those two areas combined have four public health warnings — against eating fish, against eating venison, against eating small game, and against even touching surface water and shoreline foam," said Spaniola.

In a statement, Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin called the announcement "a milestone moment for Oscoda and its surrounding communities, who have lived with PFAS contamination for far too long."

Slotkin, a Democrat, said she will continue to urge the Pentagon to swiftly implement these measures and to address other instances of PFAS contamination at installations in Michigan and across the country.