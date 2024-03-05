© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

USEPA proposes adding Gelman plume to Superfund list

Michigan Public | By Lester Graham
Published March 5, 2024 at 4:51 PM EST
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy tracks the spread of a plume of 1,4-dioxane in the groundwater under Ann Arbor and Scio Township. The USEPA has proposed adding the contaminated site to the federal Superfund list.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy tracks the spread of a plume of 1,4-dioxane in the groundwater under Ann Arbor and Scio Township. The USEPA has proposed adding the contaminated site to the federal Superfund list.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is proposing adding a site in and near Ann Arbor to the Superfund National Priorities List.

The Gelman plume is pollution slowly moving through groundwater. It’s threatening one of the sources of Ann Arbor’s water supply. It’s already polluted private wells closer to the former Gelman Sciences site.

The plume is primarily 1,4-dioxane, an industrial solvent. At high levels, it can damage the liver and kidneys and can cause death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Low levels of the chemical might be affecting nearly 8,000 people within a four mile radius of the Gelman site just west of Ann Arbor.

The EPA proposal to add it to the Superfund list must include a 60-day public comment period. You can leave your comment here beginning March 7.

The effort to get Superfund status for the site has spanned nearly 30 years.

The Gelman site is one of three Superfund designations being proposed across the nation with another in California and the third is the Upper Columbia River in Washington.

The EPA also just added five sites to the National Priorities List, including the Acme Steel Coke Plant in Chicago, and sites in Pennsylvania, Iowa, Louisiana, and a site owned by the Navajo Nation.
Tags
Environment & Climate Change gelman sciencesgelman1-4 dioxane
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Public from 1998-2010.
See stories by Lester Graham
Related Content