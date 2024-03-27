How to view the eclipse safely

There will be a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. The eclipse will pass over parts of Mexico, the US, and Canada, including very close to SE Michigan.

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon completely blocks the view of the sun for people in a narrow path across the earth’s surface.

But you can damage your eyes if you look directly at the sun or a total solar eclipse with the naked eye.

Do not look at the eclipse through binoculars, telescopes, or a camera phone, and sunglasses alone do not provide enough protection for looking at the eclipse.

If you want to watch safely, view the eclipse through number 14 welder’s glasses or aluminized mylar glasses.

You can also use a pinhole projector.

If you experience vision loss after viewing a solar eclipse, visit an eye doctor who can recognize signs and symptoms of solar burns on the retina.