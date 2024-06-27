© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Researchers predict moderate cyanobacterial bloom on Lake Erie

Michigan Public | By Michigan Public Newsroom
Published June 27, 2024 at 5:48 PM EDT
On July 5, harmful algal blooms were spotted, forming on the east side of the Maumee Bay in the western basin of Lake Erie from a NOAA research vessel.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
Cyanobacterial bloom on Lake Erie (file photo).

Researchers are predicting a moderate to above-moderate harmful cyanobacterial bloom for western Lake Erie this summer.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and university researchers put out the forecast each year. They're predicting the start of a visible bloom by early July.

The size of the bloom may depend on whether there is significant rainfall in the next few weeks. Heavy rains can increase river flow carrying nutrients into the lake. Those nutrients fuel the bloom.

The cyanobacteria that make up the bloom are capable of producing a liver toxin which poses a risk to people, pets and wildlife.
Environment & Climate Change cyanobacteriaLake Erie
Michigan Public Newsroom
