Researchers predict moderate cyanobacterial bloom on Lake Erie

Researchers are predicting a moderate to above-moderate harmful cyanobacterial bloom for western Lake Erie this summer.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and university researchers put out the forecast each year. They're predicting the start of a visible bloom by early July.

The size of the bloom may depend on whether there is significant rainfall in the next few weeks. Heavy rains can increase river flow carrying nutrients into the lake. Those nutrients fuel the bloom.

The cyanobacteria that make up the bloom are capable of producing a liver toxin which poses a risk to people, pets and wildlife.