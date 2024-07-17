EGLE fines, issues consent order for troubled Detroit hazardous waste facility

A US Ecology hazardous waste facility in Detroit is now under a consent order with the state, after inspections found multiple environmental violations dating back to 2020.

The US Ecology South facility on Detroit’s east side treats and solidifies commercial waste before sending it elsewhere for disposal. Or at least, it did – the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) shut down the solidification process there last year after finding a number of issues.

According to a statement EGLE issued on Tuesday, those issues included “problems with waste screening procedures, failures of internal controls, and structural damage to waste treatment tanks and drum storage areas.” According to the consent order, which both EGLE and U.S. Ecology signed off on Monday, one or more cement tanks used for treating waste “was operated in a condition that was not leak proof,” and had been infiltrated by liquid “including presumed groundwater.” During a 2023 visit to the facility, EGLE inspectors also noted that U.S. Ecology had modified its tank system without notifying the agency, and “also observed significant erosion and cracking” in that system.

According to EGLE, “US Ecology has made several structural repairs and operational improvements throughout development of the consent order and the facility is allowed to restart solidification in the repaired tanks seven days after the agreement is signed.” The consent order also requires the company to take additional steps, including "making sure that its waste treatment tanks meet necessary standards, conducting regular groundwater monitoring, and doing a feasibility study looking at adding emissions controls to reduce odors.”

The consent order also requires that US Ecology pay a fine totaling nearly $1 million. However, just over $927,000 of that money would be deposited in escrow, and could be offset if the company undertakes as-yet-unspecified “supplemental environmental projects” in the surrounding community.

This is far from the first time that US Ecology South has violated environmental regulations. In 2020, “the company reached a legal agreement with EGLE to address its ongoing issues and lay out fines for future violations,” Bridge Detroit reported in July 2023. “But the operation at 1923 Frederick Street has been cited 14 more times since then without much repercussion. EGLE could have fined the company at least $7,000, but only imposed financial penalty for a couple violations while dozens more accrued over the years without penalty.”

US Ecology South has also been operating, with EGLE’s approval, under a permit that expired in 2008. An EGLE spokesperson said Tuesday that the company’s application for a permit renewal was under technical review, and that it’s an agency priority to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

