New AmeriCorps effort to help reduce wildfires

The U.S. Forest Service is getting some help from AmeriCorps.

The training program for young adults between the ages of 18 and 26 has launched a new Forest Corps.

The teams from Forest Corps will be involved in several efforts to reduce the risk of wildfires. AmeriCorps said that include:



hazardous fuels reduction

protecting threatened habitats

conducting prescribed burns

infrastructure or trail maintenance

providing nursery services to support growing seedlings

USDA Forest Service staff are often pulled away to fight wildfires, particularly in the summer. The frequency of forest fires has increased because of the effects of climate change. The Forest Corps teams will be able to fill in, doing the work of some of those Forest Service staff to help prevent forest fires.

AmeriCorps The AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps is adding a Forest Corps.

“We officially have a Forest Corps which is a program which allows young adults to engage in direct, hands-on service in wildfire risk mitigation, reforestation, environmental conservation, and resource management,” said Ken Goodson, Director of the AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps.

The AmeriCorps’ new Forest Corps is sending its first teams to areas in the West where wildfires are more frequent.

Goodson said the number of applicants is ten times the number needed for the first team of 80 volunteers. As the Forest Corps grows in numbers, it's likely more of the young workers will be sent to other areas of the country, including the Great Lakes region.

“We saw a high demand from National Forests and Grasslands across the country to receive the assistance of these teams,” Goodson said.

The Forest Corps program is the first interagency partnership under the American Climate Corps initiated by President Joe Biden.

