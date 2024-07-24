© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Canadian wildfire smoke once again drifting into Michigan — but forecast not as bad as last year

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published July 24, 2024 at 6:45 PM EDT
A haze of smoke from wildfires in Canada in Flint, Michigan, 6/27/2023
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
A haze of smoke from wildfires in Canada appears in Flint, Michigan, on June 27, 2023.

Wildfire smoke from Canada is making its way into Michigan yet again.

Meteorologists do not expect the pollution reaching the state from Canada to be as bad as last year. But health experts said it's still something to be concerned about, especially for infants, pregnant and elderly people, and those with health conditions like asthma and heart disease.

Ken Fletcher is with the American Lung Association in Michigan. He said it's no mystery why this is happening more often.

"Clearly climate change is contributing to this," Fletcher said, "and until we seriously do something to help address and roll back the impacts of climate change, this type of stuff is going to continue to be an every day type of occurrence."

Fletcher said people should not exercise vigorously outdoors if the air quality index is 200 or above, and people should stay indoors when it's in the 300s.

Keep windows and other air intakes to the outside sealed, and use central air conditioning with the outside air intake turned off. Air purifiers can also improve indoor air quality.

The most significant wildfires right now are in far western provinces, including Alberta, British Columbia, and the Northwest Territories.
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
