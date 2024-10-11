Increased risk of wildfires in Michigan due to windy and dry conditions

Dry conditions and high winds across much of the state are increasing the risk of wildfires. Last week, there were 26 wildfires around the state, “burning more than 170 acres,” according to a Michigan Department of Natural Resources release.

The National Integrated Drought Information System shows much of Michigan has not had much rain and is considered “abnormally dry.”

Lester Graham / Michigan Public In some areas, grass is dry. In this photo from September 25 a wetland is reduced to mostly mud because of a dry spell in the Upper Peninsula.

The current dry spell has led to grass fires and some cornfield fires.

So far, the state has not issued a ban on fires.

“But we’re restricting the burn permits for yard debris, you know, leaves, brush, things like that that we don’t want people burning that stuff right now. And to hold off on that until we get some rain,” said Paul Rogers, a Fire Prevention Specialist with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“We’re just warning them the best we can to be extremely careful if they are having any fires.”

The DNR is limiting some kinds of burning for most of northern Michigan.

People who live in lower Michigan should check with their local fire department about permits before burning.

A backyard campfire is okay, but Rogers said you should keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby along with a shovel or rake in case the fire escapes the pit. He added you should try to build campfires after 6 p.m. because things are cooler and humidity rises a bit. And keep an eye on it.