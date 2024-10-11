© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Increased risk of wildfires in Michigan due to windy and dry conditions

Michigan Public | By Lester Graham
Published October 11, 2024 at 1:24 PM EDT
A NOAA and a National Integrated Drought Information System map shows current conditions in Michigan.
NOAA/NDIS
A NOAA and a National Integrated Drought Information System map shows current conditions in Michigan. See link in text to visit the site.

Dry conditions and high winds across much of the state are increasing the risk of wildfires. Last week, there were 26 wildfires around the state, “burning more than 170 acres,” according to a Michigan Department of Natural Resources release.

The National Integrated Drought Information System shows much of Michigan has not had much rain and is considered “abnormally dry.”

This wetland from a photo from September 25 shows a wetland reduced to mostly mud because of a dry spell in the Upper Peninsula.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
In some areas, grass is dry. In this photo from September 25 a wetland is reduced to mostly mud because of a dry spell in the Upper Peninsula.

The current dry spell has led to grass fires and some cornfield fires.

So far, the state has not issued a ban on fires.

“But we’re restricting the burn permits for yard debris, you know, leaves, brush, things like that that we don’t want people burning that stuff right now. And to hold off on that until we get some rain,” said Paul Rogers, a Fire Prevention Specialist with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

“We’re just warning them the best we can to be extremely careful if they are having any fires.”

The DNR is limiting some kinds of burning for most of northern Michigan.

People who live in lower Michigan should check with their local fire department about permits before burning.

A backyard campfire is okay, but Rogers said you should keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby along with a shovel or rake in case the fire escapes the pit. He added you should try to build campfires after 6 p.m. because things are cooler and humidity rises a bit. And keep an eye on it.
Tags
Environment & Climate Change the environment reportdroughtwildfiresfire risk
Lester Graham
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Public from 1998-2010.
Lester Graham
