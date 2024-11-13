Traffic crashes involving deer near record levels

A report from the Michigan State Police shows over 58,000 traffic crashes involving deer last year. That number has risen past pre-pandemic levels.

Erin McDonough, the executive director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan, said deer-involved crashes are at a near-record high — and this is one of the most dangerous times of the year.

"November is often the worst month for deer related crashes because it is right in the middle of deer mating and migration season," she said. "On average in the month of November in Michigan, there are 360 deer involved crashes each day. That's a lot of crashes."

This year, the Insurance Alliance of Michigan is teaming up with the Michigan United Conservation Clubs to encourage hunting. They also provide information to drivers to help avoid crashes and give options on what to do after a crash.

The recommendations include:



Slow down when traveling through areas where deer are common, especially around dawn and dusk.

Always wear your seat belt.

If you see one, approach cautiously, there could be more. Deer rarely travel alone.

Amy Trotter, chief executive officer of Michigan United Conservation Clubs, said deer killed in road crashes can sometimes be salvaged.

Salvage tags are free and available online from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. But Trotter acknowledged not everyone wants to process their own roadkill.

"If that's not something you're comfortable doing, please call a hunter. Everyone in the state of Michigan knows someone who hunts deer on a regular basis," she said.

Trotter said salvaging deer helps to keep roads clear and can provide more than 100 high-protein meals.