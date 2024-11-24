© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Consumers Energy to add 100 MW of battery storage, stabilize renewable energy-heavy electric system

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published November 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST

Consumers Energy is adding another 100 megawatts of battery electric energy storage to its system, which the company said will bring the total to 400 megawatts.

The utility will buy the electricity from a new facility to be built by Voyager Energy Storage in Saline Township in Washtenaw County.

Sri Maddipati is Consumers' vice president of electric supply. He said storing energy in batteries helps maximize the rest of the electricity resources that are available in the system.

"As electricity is generated, during the day, either from solar or at night from wind, we can push it [to battery storage] to [use at] times when people are going to use it, which might be when they're at home or when it's really hot outside," he said.

Maddipati says the 400 megawatts of battery storage will be enough to provide about 5% of peak electricity demand. The battery facilities will recharge when there's excess solar or wind power being generated, he said.

The new facility will cost Consumers Energy about $400 million once it goes online in 2027, but Maddipati said customers will see cost reductions by then too.

Consumers Energy is one of Michigan Public's corporate sponsors.
Tags
Environment & Climate Change battery storage
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content