Community air quality researchers brace themselves amid EPA cuts

As the Trump administration pursues cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency, community researchers are grappling with what this could mean for air quality in southeast Michigan.

The area is notorious for containing the most polluted areas in Michigan, and sees high rates of asthma and other illnesses. Just last year, Detroit was ranked a 2024 asthma capital of the country.

This comes as the Trump Administration shuttered the EPA’s environmental justice office last month , which previously worked to address disproportionate harm caused by pollution in low-income communities. Agency officials said the move was in accordance with the Trump Administration’s goals to end “wasteful” government DEI programs and preferencing.

Jeff Gearhart is the Research Director at the Ecology Center. He collects data on air quality.

Gearhart said that EPA cuts will slow progress on enforcing health-based regulations. He said this includes low-income communities, and communities of color, which are disproportionately impacted by poor air quality.

“That is really the overwhelming threat that we’re dealing with here—is trying to make progress on protecting public health,” he said.

Funds are being pulled from air-quality monitoring programs across the country. Gearhart said southeast Michigan’s programs are safe for now, due to diversity in funding sources—but said community health is at risk as cuts are made to the EPA.

“Some of the work we’ve been doing will be continued,” he said. “But the EPA not being a partner at the table is making all the work harder.”

Last month, the EPA announced over 30 regulation changes , including the reconsideration of manufacturing emission standards, greenhouse gas reporting requirements, and particulate matter pollution. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said the moves will spur the U.S. economy—while impacting regulations that aim to protect clean air and water.

Galen Hardy is the Detroit Program Director for the Michigan Environmental Council.

“All of this impacts the ones who can least afford it—and that’s normally the poor. Especially the Black community,” said Hardy. “Because many of the most hazardous facilities are located in Black communities, or near Black communities.”

Hardy said the Trump administration's moves are “an unfettered attack on the health and wellbeing of residents.”

“Now more than ever, it’s important for folks to... be in community with folks who are working on these issues,” said Gearhart. “Wherever you are in the state, there are passionate and engaged organizations on the ground. And with a little effort you can find them and look at how you can support their work.”