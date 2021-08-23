Great Lakes News Collaborative

-
Michigan regulators want more limits on manure pollution from the biggest livestock farms. Farm groups allege the changes are too dramatic for regulators to make without outside review.
-
Michigan won't reach the phosphorus reduction goal by 2025 as planned. It's uncertain when it might attain that goal to help reduce cyanobacterial blooms in Lake Erie.
-
In 2015, Ohio, Michigan and Ontario gave themselves until 2025 to reduce phosphorus spilling into Lake Erie by 40% compared to 2008 levels. They won’t meet the deadline.
-
Chevron and two utilities are building big methane biodigesters on the state’s largest dairies.
-
Water quality sensors in Lake Erie are being networked to make more data accessible to researchers and government agencies, as well as the public.
-
In the quest to defend Michigan’s rivers against climate change, government officials and fish advocates are increasingly zeroing in on a simple strategy that can lower temperatures by several degrees, and open up miles of new habitat.
-
A national class-action settlement could provide funding to remove PFAS chemical from drinking water. Water utilities have to decide if they'll join the $2 billion settlement.
-
The progeny of lake sturgeon from Michigan will be released into the Cuyahoga River at Cleveland, Ohio.
-
The Great Lakes basin is warming which could spell doom for some cold water species of fish. Officials are beginning to acknowledge not everything can be saved.
-
Buying wetlands on the commercial market is expensive. The state of Michigan set up a program to give municipal road agencies a way to mitigate damage to wetlands more cheaply.