Nurses at southeast MI hospital vote to authorize possible strike

Nurses at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a potential strike, after months of contract negotiations have left the union and the hospital in a standoff, the union said Tuesday.

The union would still have to provide ProMedica with a 10-day notice before beginning a strike.

Union leaders representing the roughly 140 nurses at Hickman (formerly Bixby and Herrick hospitals) said that despite ongoing staffing shortages, the hospital’s salary and retirement offers continue to be below market value.

“We can’t recruit or retain nurses if you could go 45 minutes in any direction and get better pay, with better benefits and retirement [benefits.] That’s just common sense,” said Tracy Webb, president of the local union and a critical care nurse. “We all have friends who have left. ... It’s ludicrous.”

ProMedica declined to make a representative available for an interview Tuesday, citing ongoing arbitration. In an emailed statement, a spokesperson said the hospital’s leadership has been negotiating in good faith with the union since September, and offered nurses a “best and final” contract last week “which was fair and market competitive.”

“Today, hospital leaders were notified by MNA that its member nurses working at the not-for-profit hospital voted in favor of a strike authorization," the statement said.

"If a strike were to occur, we would work diligently to ensure our action plans support our commitment to providing safe, high-quality care. … To be clear, we fully expect the not-for-profit hospital to remain open and continue serving the community. For the best health outcomes, it is important that patients in need seek care immediately.”

But the union, which is part of the Michigan Nurses Association, has also filed unfair labor practice charges against the hospital. They claim that in September, administrators told nurses they weren’t allowed to pair their blue scrubs with anything bearing the MNA insignia – including lanyards, buttons, or pins, Webb said.

The charges also allege that since the nurses contract expired on December 31, the hospital “unilaterally changed its overtime policy and procedure” in the obstetrics unit. And since last week, the hospital’s lawyers have “refused to provide relevant and necessary financial information … after the employer asserted an inability to pay” during bargaining, according to the union’s filing.

ProMedica has 12 acute care hospitals in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.