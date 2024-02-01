ProMedica, nurses reach tentative deal at Adrian hospital

Nurses at ProMedica Hickman Hospital in Adrian say they've reached a tentative deal that would help avert a potential strike.

A majority of the union of some 140 nurses had voted to authorize a strike last month, and held a "practice strike" demonstration outside the hospital Tuesday.

The agreement reached late Wednesday cuts the hospital's proposal for a two-year retirement system. It also raises wages, with the top earners making $50 an hour by the end of the three year contract.

“As nurses, we were fighting for the future of our community,” said Tracy Webb, a critical care nurse and president of the local union, in a statement. “We feel that the gains in this agreement will help us recruit and retain RNs so we can keep our patients safe every shift.”

“ProMedica Hickman Hospital leaders have continued bargaining discussions with the Michigan Nurses Association this week, and we are pleased to have reached a tentative agreement,” a hospital spokesperson said via email Wednesday.

The deal still has to be approved by members, and a ratification vote is scheduled for February 7.