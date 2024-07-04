New program will target children's food insecurity during the summer

Nearly 900,000 Michigan children will be eligible for a new summer food assistance program.

Many Michigan children rely on school-based food assistance programs during the school year.

The new Michigan Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program ensures eligible families will soon receive $120 per child.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the new program is based on similar efforts used during the COVID pandemic to address food insecurity for students.

“Many Michigan children rely on breakfast and lunch provided at their school during the school year, and we want to make sure they do not go hungry this summer while schools are on break,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director.

A child is eligible for Summer EBT if they are:

