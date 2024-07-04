New program will target children's food insecurity during the summer
Nearly 900,000 Michigan children will be eligible for a new summer food assistance program.
Many Michigan children rely on school-based food assistance programs during the school year.
The new Michigan Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer program ensures eligible families will soon receive $120 per child.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the new program is based on similar efforts used during the COVID pandemic to address food insecurity for students.
“Many Michigan children rely on breakfast and lunch provided at their school during the school year, and we want to make sure they do not go hungry this summer while schools are on break,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director.
A child is eligible for Summer EBT if they are:
- Household participants, between the ages of 6 to 18, who receive aid from the Food Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations, or are eligible Medical Assistance households at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.
- Students of any age certified as eligible to receive free or reduced-priced lunch through the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.
- Approved through the Summer EBT application process.