U of M study: Michigan nurses report improving working conditions, but job dissatisfaction remains an issue

A new study finds working conditions for Michigan nurses have improved since the COVID pandemic, but job dissatisfaction remains a problem.

University of Michigan researchers surveyed thousands of nurses for their study.

Christopher Friese is the director of the Michigan Nurses Study. He says, despite improvements, nurses say they are still facing significant workplace issues.

“Large numbers of nurses still say they’re understaffed…they’re experiencing violence in their workplace,” said Friese, “And so if we haven’t really solved those problems we can’t expect job dissatisfaction to really improve.”

According to the study, 41% of nurses reported understaffing the previous week compared with 48% surveyed in 2022. 43% of nurses reported workplace violence in previous 12 months compared to 50% in 2022.

But 28% of nurses expressed dissatisfaction or extreme dissatisfaction in their current position compared with 27% in 2022.

32% of nurses asked said they plan to leave their current position. In 2022, 39% of nurses said they planned to leave their current job.

The study appears in JAMA.