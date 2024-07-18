© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
U of M study: Michigan nurses report improving working conditions, but job dissatisfaction remains an issue

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody
Published July 18, 2024 at 11:27 AM EDT
Medical team nurse feeling tired and sad from working to cure patients during covid 19 pandemic. Young woman take a break sitting close her eyes and rest after hard work at emergency case in hospital.
Kawee - stock.adobe.com
/
366204474
Medical team nurse feeling tired and sad from working to cure patients during covid 19 pandemic. Young woman take a break sitting close her eyes and rest after hard work at emergency case in hospital.

A new study finds working conditions for Michigan nurses have improved since the COVID pandemic, but job dissatisfaction remains a problem.

University of Michigan researchers surveyed thousands of nurses for their study.

Christopher Friese is the director of the Michigan Nurses Study. He says, despite improvements, nurses say they are still facing significant workplace issues.

“Large numbers of nurses still say they’re understaffed…they’re experiencing violence in their workplace,” said Friese, “And so if we haven’t really solved those problems we can’t expect job dissatisfaction to really improve.”

According to the study, 41% of nurses reported understaffing the previous week compared with 48% surveyed in 2022. 43% of nurses reported workplace violence in previous 12 months compared to 50% in 2022.

But 28% of nurses expressed dissatisfaction or extreme dissatisfaction in their current position compared with 27% in 2022.

32% of nurses asked said they plan to leave their current position. In 2022, 39% of nurses said they planned to leave their current job.

The study appears in JAMA.
Health nursing nurses University of Michigan
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
