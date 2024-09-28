© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Bill would give live organ donors one-time tax credit for financial expenses related to donation

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published September 28, 2024 at 2:28 AM EDT
Donating a kidney so someone can get off dialysis involves a significant medical procedure for the donor.

A new Michigan bill aims to make sure the donor doesn't pay a financial cost as well.

The bill, introduced by Democratic State Representative Felicia Brabec, would give live organ donors a tax credit for expenses related to the donation. Live-organ donation is when someone donates one of their kidneys to someone on dialysis because their kidneys have failed, for example; people can also donate part of their liver to someone with liver disease.

The one-time tax credit would be up to $10,000 for expenses related to the donation such as lost wages, travel, and child care.

“There are thousands of people on dialysis in Michigan that could have their lives turned around with an organ donation,” Brabec said. “As a state representative, I’ve focused on legislation that will make it easier for individuals to register to become a donor, and alleviate the hurdles that people face with organ donation. This bill is no different — it reduces financial challenges that may come from their life-changing and life-saving donation.”

The bill heads to the Senate next.
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
