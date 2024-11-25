© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Kent County to offer free walk-in HIV testing clinic this Wednesday

Michigan Public | By Dustin Dwyer
Published November 25, 2024 at 9:31 AM EST
HIV infection rates have fallen well below where they were at the height of the epidemic, but nearly 700 new cases showed up in Michigan in 2023.

The Kent County Health Department is promoting free walk-in HIV testing Wednesday, in advance of World AIDS day.

HIV infection rates have been going down since the height of the epidemic, and HIV treatments have been getting better.

But April Hight, public health supervisor at the Kent County Health Department, said it’s still important to get tested.

“I would just say that it’s part of taking over your health to get this test,” Hight said. ”Just being in control of your health, and then you know the outcome.”

At the Kent County Health Department Clinic in Grand Rapids, Hight says services are always free, but you may need to schedule an appointment in advance.

This Wednesday, you don’t even need that. The clinic is offering free walk-in HIV testing for anyone who shows up at the clinic. Here’s the info:

  • WHEN: Wednesday, November 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • WHERE: Kent County Health Department
    700 Fuller Ave NE
    Grand Rapids, MI

The Michigan Department of Health and Human services reports more than 18,000 people in Michigan were living with HIV as of last year. Many are living longer with HIV, and not progressing to AIDS, thanks to better treatments.

But even with newer treatments such as pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) that can prevent infection, the state still saw 696 new cases of HIV in 2023. Hight says Kent County has been averaging 30 - 40 new cases each year. There are also large racial disparities in HIV infections, with Black males being infected at higher rates than other groups.
