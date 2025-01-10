Flu activity is high in Michigan, but most haven't gotten a flu shot to help avoid severe infection

The Centers for Disease Control says flu activity in Michigan is high, but less than a quarter of people in Michigan have gotten a flu vaccine since September.

That's a big drop from before the pandemic. Doctor Natasha Bagdasarian, Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan, attributed the decline in vaccination rates to misinformation.

Bagdasarian said you can still get the flu if you get the flu shot "but the goal here, it's not to prevent all cases. It is to keep you out of the hospital, and prevent you from dying, ending up on a ventilator. We know that there are some high risk groups, and we really want to keep those groups safe."

Bagdasarian said the shot reduces the risk of severe infection, hospitalization and death by about a third.