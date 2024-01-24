Michiganders can get free radon tests as data shows 1 in 4 homes have unsafe levels

January is national radon action month. To hear more about radon in Michigan homes, All Things Considered host Rebecca Kruth spoke with Les Smith. He is an indoor radon specialist with the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Rebecca Kruth: Les, if you could just tell us what is radon and where should we be looking for it?

Les Smith: Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas. It naturally comes from the ground below. It comes from the breakdown of uranium in the soil and in the rock below our homes and all buildings. We are always surrounded by it, both indoors and outdoors. The only way to know how much radon we're being exposed to indoors is to test for it.

RK: That is terrifying. So how much of a problem is this in Michigan?

LS: Based on testing that's been done in our state, about 1 in 4 Michigan homes has high radon levels. We consider "high radon" to be anything at or above the U.S. EPA action level of 4 picocuries per liter.

RK: You said 1 in 4 homes. Where does this data come from? How do you gather this?

LS: We've gathered this data from user radon test kits that have been used here in our state for several years. We do have a radon map on our michigan.gov/radon website showing the radon test results for the past ten years, down to the zip code level. The point of that map is to let our residents know that radon is an issue all over the state. We have elevated radon test results in all 83 Michigan counties. And, all homes that are in direct contact with the soil have some measurable radon in it.

RK: So, how do you get rid of it?

LS: If radon levels are at or above the action level, confirmed through testing, a radon mitigation system is commonly installed here in the state of Michigan. And that is designed to basically create a vacuum underneath the home and pull the radon gas from underneath it and discharge it outdoors.

RK: Michigan doesn't license or regulate radon testing or mitigation contractors. So if I'm looking for a mitigation contractor, what should I be looking for?

LS: Residents looking for a certified contractor in the state of Michigan can contact us at the radon program with the state of Michigan. We provide our residents with a list of certified contractors who have been certified and trained in radon mitigation installation through the National Radon Safety Board or the National Radon Proficiency Program.

RK: So how would somebody even go about finding out if their home has radon? Or maybe even schools and workplaces?

LS: The first place to start is getting a test. Radon testing is really easy to do. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's radon program distributes radon test kits through our county and city health departments around the state. IT's best to test the lowest livable area of the home if there's a basement, test a basement. If there's no basement and the home is on a crawl space or a slab on grate, we recommend that you just test a livable space.

RK: So just recently, my husband and I actually used a home kit to test for radon in our basement. We got a 1.7 picocuries per liter. So I'm wondering, can we feel pretty confident about those results? How reliable are these tests?

LS: These tests are reliable, and it really comes down to, maintaining closed house conditions when you're doing that test. We consider "closed house conditions," keeping those windows closed throughout the entire home and keeping the exterior doors closed except for coming and going. If the test was placed in a proper location, whatever the instructions required for your particular radon test. ... If those were followed closely, that test was going to be pretty accurate. A test results under 2 picocuries per liter are pretty good. We would recommend, retesting every 2 to 5 years when your radon levels are under 2 picocuries per liter.

RK: I mean, what are the health risks of radon?

LS: The concern with radon is that, radon is known to cause lung cancer. Radon is a leading cause of lung cancer for nonsmokers here in the United States. Being a radioactive gas, those radioactive particles can cause damage to our lung tissue over long exposure, over several years. It doesn't matter about the foundation type of the home, whether it's a basement, crawlspace, or slab on grade or a mix thereof. Even homes with walkout basements also have measurable levels of radon. The important thing is, regardless of where you live, it is important to test your individual home to find out what your radon levels are so that you and your family can, reduce your exposure of radon indoors.

Most Michigan county health departments are giving away free in-home radon testing kits through the month of January.

Editors note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Michigan Indoor Radon Program Hotline: 800-RADONGAS (800-723-6642)