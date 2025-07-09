DHS rolls back shoe removal policy, makes airport TSA checks quicker

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced Tuesday a new policy which allows passengers traveling through domestic airports to keep their shoes on during screenings at TSA checkpoints.

“Ending the ‘Shoes-Off’ policy is the latest effort DHS is implementing to modernize and enhance traveler experience across our nation’s airports,” Secretary Noem said. “We expect this change will drastically decrease passenger wait times at our TSA checkpoints, leading to a more pleasant and efficient passenger experience."

Why was the rule lifted?

A press release from the Department of Homeland Security indicated that "cutting-edge technological advancements and multi-layered security approach" made the need for taking shoes off at the airport obsolete.

“We’ve evaluated the equipment that every airport has and are fully confident with the no shoes policy that we still have the security needs in place at every checkpoint," Noem said during a press conference.

And while the release indicated that this new policy could go into effect immediately, it appears that some airports may have started implementing it earlier. One X user tweeted on July 7, "DTW is my favorite airport (second is atl) because it’s so peaceful! Checked my bag and made it through TSA in under 10 mins. Didn’t have to take my laptop out or shoes off. No one yelled at me. Everyone was chill. This is how all airports should be!"

Why did we have to take off our shoes in the first place?

In December 2001, just months after the 9/11 attacks, "shoe bomber" Richard Reid attempted to take down a flight from Paris to Miami with homemade bombs hidden in his shoes, but ultimately failed when he fumbled with lighting the fuse. Crew members and passengers were able to restrain him. Following that incident and Reid's eventual sentencing to life in prison, shoes off during screening for those of ages 12 to 75 became standard procedure in 2006, along with scanning carry-on bags and other separated items, such as laptops.

To get past these requirements, travelers could participate in TSA Pre-Check, which cost around $80 for five years, which still remains the easier option, according to Secretary Noem.

Other enhancements in recent years include facial recognition technology, Real ID requirements, and 3D scanners at certain airports, which allows you to keep laptops in bags.

Didn't something similar happen in Michigan?

On Christmas Day 2009, Umar Farouk Abdulmutallab attempted to bomb Northwest Airlines Flight 253 as it was descending into Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

He detonated the bomb, concealed in his underwear, which resulted in a fire, but didn't cause the plane to explode. Passengers and flight attendants tackled Abdulmutallab and extinguished the fire. He pleaded guilty to the charges against him and was sentenced to life in prison. He ultimately became known as the "underwear bomber."