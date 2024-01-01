Wendy Turner is the Executive Director and General Manager of Michigan Public.

Before joining Michigan Public, Wendy was part of the leadership team at Ideastream Public Media in Cleveland, Ohio's largest public media organization. There, she contributed to the development of a statewide news collaborative and managed the statehouse reporting team, focusing on enhancing public access to critical news and information.

Wendy also served as Executive Director and General Manager at WKSU, the NPR station serving Northeast Ohio. She started her public radio career at Minnesota Public Radio as a fundraiser and then spent sixteen years at WBEZ in Chicago, in a variety of roles.

Now at Michigan Public, Wendy is focused on continuing the tradition of excellence and service that defines the network. Her leadership is guided by a commitment to ensuring that Michigan Public remains a vital resource for news, culture, and education across the state.