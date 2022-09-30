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It's Just Politics

It's Just Politics: Legislative surprises

By Zoe Clark,
Ronia Cabansag
Published September 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT
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Jodi Westrick, Emma Winowiecki
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Michigan Radio

We are 39 days away from election day and there's a lot going on in Michigan politics this week.

On today's It's Just Politics, we speak with the Ottawa County Clerk about how the absentee voting process is going and get some of your questions answered.

We'll also get into news from Lansing. The state legislature was busy this week during what is likely to be their last voting day before the November election. They passed new bipartisan election bills and a billion dollars in new spending. So, where's all that money going?!

And finally, we'll talk about former President Donald Trump's upcoming visit. He'll be back in Michigan this Saturday holding a rally in Macomb Count with the Republican candidates he's endorsed for statewide office.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zach Gorchow, executive editor & publisher, Gongwer News Service
  • Clara Hendrickson, politics reporter, Detroit Free Press
  • Jordyn Hermani, politics reporter, MLive
  • Justin Roebuck, Ottawa County Clerk

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Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode is by Blue Dot Sessions

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It's Just Politics It's Just PoliticsStatesideAbsentee BallotsDonald TrumpInstagramTikTok
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Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Associate General Manager and Political Director. In these roles, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics. As Associate General Manager, she helps to guide Michigan Public’s strategic direction, content vision, and cross-platform integration.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
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