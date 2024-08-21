Whitmer preps for DNC speech, what Dingell wants to hear from Harris, and Trump visits Michigan

All the political attention this week is on Chicago as Democrats convene for the DNC . Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell join It’s Just Politics hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta from the Windy City. Plus, why former President Donald Trump chose Livingston County, Michigan, to visit this week .

