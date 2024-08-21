© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Whitmer preps for DNC speech, what Dingell wants to hear from Harris, and Trump visits Michigan

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published August 21, 2024 at 3:12 PM EDT
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago.
Charles Rex Arbogast
/
Associated Press
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer talks to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, in Chicago.

All the political attention this week is on Chicago as Democrats convene for the DNC. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell join It’s Just Politics hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta from the Windy City. Plus, why former President Donald Trump chose Livingston County, Michigan, to visit this week.

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter below!

It's Just Politics Election 2024gretchen whitmerDebbie DingellIt's Just Politics
