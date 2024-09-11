© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Do presidential debates actually change voters’ minds?

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published September 11, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia.
Alex Brandon
/
AP Photo
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris participate during an ABC News presidential debate at the National Constitution Center, Tuesday, Sept.10, 2024, in Philadelphia.

After last night’s presidential debate, It’s Just Politics hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Michigan Public’s Adam Yahya Rayes to dig into the very first-meeting of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump and ask: do presidential debates actually change voters’ minds? There’s some research that says, actually, ‘not so much.’

Plus, on this September 11th, the story of how the state of Michigan came to own the blueprints for the World Trade Center.

Digging deeper: Looking for even more about the presidential debate? Zoe joined journalist Katie Couric on a special call-in show from The Middle with host Jeremy Hobson last night. Take a listen (we hear Couric might have made an NPR joke or two).

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
