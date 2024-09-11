After last night’s presidential debate , It’s Just Politics hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Michigan Public’s Adam Yahya Rayes to dig into the very first-meeting of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump and ask: do presidential debates actually change voters’ minds? There’s some research that says, actually, ‘not so much.’

Plus, on this September 11th, the story of how the state of Michigan came to own the blueprints for the World Trade Center.

