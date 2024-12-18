© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

An "unprecedented" lame duck as Democrats’ control of Lansing comes to an end in disarray

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:27 PM EST
Black and White image of the capital in Lansing
Michigan Public

Frustration is boiling over at the state Capitol as the final days of Democrats’ first time in complete control of Lansing in 40 years come to an end. Republicans are continuing to boycott votes in the House, a Democratic lawmaker walked out of the Capitol while voting was underway, and state Representatives are taking to social media to vent their anger. On today’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Zach Gorchow, president of Gongwer News Service, to break down the breakdown in Lansing. As Gorchow notes of this lame duck session’s turmoil, “this is unprecedented.”

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
