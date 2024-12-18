An "unprecedented" lame duck as Democrats’ control of Lansing comes to an end in disarray

Frustration is boiling over at the state Capitol as the final days of Democrats’ first time in complete control of Lansing in 40 years come to an end. Republicans are continuing to boycott votes in the House, a Democratic lawmaker walked out of the Capitol while voting was underway, and state Representatives are taking to social media to vent their anger. On today’s It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta are joined by Zach Gorchow, president of Gongwer News Service , to break down the breakdown in Lansing. As Gorchow notes of this lame duck session’s turmoil, “this is unprecedented.”

