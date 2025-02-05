The week in Lansing: Is the Michigan Legislature really becoming more transparent?

It has been a decade since Michigan ranked last in a national study of state ethics and transparency laws. In 2015 the state received an F grade from the Center for Public Integrity and Global integrity. But that doesn’t mean that lawmakers ( certain lawmakers , at least) haven’t, for the past decade, tried to make things more open.

This past week in Lansing has brought transparency back into the headlines: from the Senate passing bills to open lawmakers and the governor’s office to Freedom of Information Act requests to the introduction of bills that would stop lawmakers from signing non-disclosure agreements (something we’ve seen increase over the years with large economic development projects partially funded with taxpayer incentives).Plus, the state House bipartisanly passed new rules that would require earmarks be publicly disclosed in the budget process.

It’s all making for a very interesting moment in Lansing. But, what's behind it? And, maybe more importantly, will the state Capitol become more transparent?

Craig Mauger , a politics reporter at The Detroit News, joined It’s Just Politics ’ co-hosts Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta to answer those questions.

