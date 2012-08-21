Stateside
On your favorite podcast platform daily.
Latest Episodes
-
Benjamin Hall's family has passed down one of their ancestor's freedom papers for generations. The document tells a piece of this family's history, and a larger painful legacy of chattel slavery in the United States.
-
Michigan is set to receive around $1.5 billion dollars over the next 18 years from a settlement with pharmaceutical companies that produce and distribute opioids.
-
On this episode of the podcast we spoke with two of the organizers behind this campaign to vote "uncommitted” and heard about what comes next.
-
To no surprise the winners of Michigan's 2024 primary election were Joe Biden and Donald Trump. But what else can we glean from the results?
-
“The Future,” a new speculative novel by the Montreal-based writer Catherine Leroux, reimagines what Detroit would be like today if the French had never ceded the city to the British in 1760.
-
What can AI tell us by using X (formerly Twitter) about public opinions on climate change?
-
A Michigan birder invites us to pause, listen, and enjoy the sights and sounds of bird species in winter and spring.
-
An analysis from the Detroit Free Press's editorial page editor on potential outcomes of the "Vote Uncommitted" movement.
-
Listen to Michigan is leveraging political power by casting "uncommitted" votes rather than voting for President Joe Biden in the 2024 primary.
-
A new Senate package on water affordability aims to establish a $2 up-charge to all customers’ water bills in order to support households that are at risk of water shutoffs.