Stateside On Air

Latest Episodes
A look into how ICE arrest methods across Michigan have increased immigration-related detainments. Plus, a fun way to show your friends how much you appreciate them. Then, a conversation about a new ballot proposal aimed at getting rid of tipped wages.
The Catholic Archdiocese is restricting traditional Latin Mass in metro Detroit. Also, a biologist makes a discovery on how best to navigate swimmer's itch. Then, how Black mothers in Detroit are being impacted by high rates of eviction.
On this Stateside episode, James Jesse Strang — the self-professed Mormon prophet and successor to Joseph Smith who, for a few years in the 1840s and 50s, ruled as the pirate king of a Mormon “utopia” on Beaver Island in northern Lake Michigan. Also, a recipe for a scone-based riff on strawberry shortcakes, and a “bitcoin mining farm” in the eastern UP.
Today on Stateside: Bridge Michigan’s Kelly House discusses her series about the whitefish population. Then, a University of Michigan researcher and his friend, a Gila monster named Pebbles. And, a look at Shakespeare in the Arb, the outdoor theater show in Ann Arbor.
It's been 10 years since the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage. We took a look back at the Michigan case that helped bring the issue to the court. Also, what’s driving teacher shortages in West Michigan. Plus, a ballot initiative looks to a tax on high-income households to increase school funding.
Special Projects
The Dish, hosted by Mercedes Mejia, brings you behind the scenes with Michigan’s most inspiring chefs and culinary talents. Learn how food connects these chefs to their cultures, and strengthens our communities, one dish at a time.
Dough Dynasty is a limited-run podcast series that tells the story of how Michigan became the pizza chain headquarters of the world, and how these chains shaped pizza as we know it today.
Ride of Passage is a true American adventure story about one young man's solo ride across the country on horseback. In 2003, Matt Parker set out on a journey that would take years to complete. He became the first to ride horseback across the country on the American Discovery Trail.
What the Vote? is all about Gen Z's role in the 2024 election, as told by Gen-Z reporters. From reproductive rights to free speech to the war in Gaza, we dug deep into the issues that mattered to young people in the pivotal 2024 election.
Life can change in a matter of days. Stateside brings you a podcast special examining the changes in health care, social gatherings, disinformation, work life, and families that Michiganders have been living with since 2020.
