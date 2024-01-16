Stateside Podcast: What does Detroit's crime rate drop mean?

Detroit police said that crime in the city dropped nearly 20% in 2023 compared to 2022. But crime stats can be more complicated than they look.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast we looked at what these numbers really tell us. Plus the two reporters who brought us this story tell us about what other subjects they have eyes on this year.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Adam Yahya Rayes , data reporter for Michigan Public

, data reporter for Michigan Public Briana Rice, criminal justice reporter for Michigan Public

