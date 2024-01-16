© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: What does Detroit's crime rate drop mean?

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published January 16, 2024 at 4:22 PM EST
Detroit police said that crime in the city dropped nearly 20% in 2023 compared to 2022. But crime stats can be more complicated than they look.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast we looked at what these numbers really tell us. Plus the two reporters who brought us this story tell us about what other subjects they have eyes on this year.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Adam Yahya Rayes, data reporter for Michigan Public
  • Briana Rice, criminal justice reporter for Michigan Public

Stateside crime ratescriminal justice
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
